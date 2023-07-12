Family says Atlanta father was ‘innocent bystander’ in fatal shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of an Atlanta father wants answers after they say he was an innocent bystander during a shooting.

Tovis Raines, Jr.’s family gathered on Wednesday to urge anyone with information to come forward.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Tamica Dozier, Raines’ aunt, said. “He meant a lot to us and he’s going to be dearly missed and we just want justice.”

Raines had two sons, who are now without a father.

Dozier said he was set to start a new job this week.

The 29-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday on McDaniel Street in Southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police say they are looking for witnesses after the shooting.

Dozier told Atlanta News First the shooter was trying to target someone else.

As of Wednesday, police had no new updates.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

