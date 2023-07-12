First Alert Forecast: Lots of sunshine and low 90s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today will start comfy and mild in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s. The humidity is still on the lower side, making for a wonderful start to Wednesday.

Through the afternoon, we will have lots of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. No rain today, but that will change as we round out the week.

Thursday, the humidity starts to creep back in, which means the low 90s in the afternoon will feel more like the upper 90s to triple digits. A few isolated storms will be possible Thursday afternoon, but most of us will simply be hot and dry.

Friday through the weekend, we will not only be watching for storms to fire up during the heat of the day, but we will also watch for a few waves of storms to ride along a ridge of high pressure to our west.

We will sit on the periphery of this ridge, which will help steer more organized clusters of storms into North Georgia. These are tough to pin point several days out, but we will monitor them through the weekend.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s for the entirety of the 7 day forecast.

