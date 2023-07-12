Freddie Freeman’s son reuniting with Blooper at MLB All-Star game is adorable!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - He’s not an Atlanta Brave All-Star, but Freddie Freeman played in his seventh game Tuesday night in Seattle.

But it was the moment before the game, on the red carpet, that will capture your heart.

Freeman was with his family on the Red Carpet when his oldest son, Charlie, spotted Braves mascot, Blooper. His eyes lit up and he ran into the arms of the furry guy. It was a reunion two years in the making!

Red carpet reunion 🫂



Freddie Freeman's son flew into @BlooperBraves arms when he saw the Braves mascot on the MLB All-Star red carpet 🥹 pic.twitter.com/45M4O33UMg — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) July 11, 2023

Freeman played 12 seasons with the Braves before he was traded to the Dodgers after winning the 2021 World Series.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.