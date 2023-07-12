3-Degree Guarantee
Fulton County launches new nutrition program for seniors

The program will give seniors better access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
By Eden Turner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A program to give seniors better access to fresh fruits and vegetables launched recently in Fulton County.

On Tuesday, the Fulton County Department of Senior Services and Atlanta Regional Commission kickstarted the Georgia Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. The program provides seniors 60 and older with checks that can be used to purchase fresh produce from designated farmers’ markets in Atlanta.

The program’s goal is to serve 450 senior residents by “improving senior nutrition options and decreasing food insecurity,” the county said in a statement.

Checks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

Eligible seniors can pick up a check via drive-thru from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The dates and locations are:

  • July 13 — Harriett G. Darnell Multipurpose Facility, 677 Fairburn Road NW.
  • July 18 — Helene S. Mills Multipurpose Facility, 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE.
  • July 19 — Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Facility, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive NE.

