Georgia man needs extra help after losing prosthetic leg in massive fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive fire at the Linden Ridge Apartments in Dekalb County recently forced dozens of families from their homes.

A man who was living at that apartment complex has explained to Atlanta News First that he also lost his prosthetic leg in the fire, and it’s impacting his everyday life.

“I’ve just been trying to hold up trying to keep my head off it but it still kind of bothers me,” Jakari Cason said.

Cason said he’s been battling a lot mentally since the fire because he lost one of his main sources of stability.

“Mainly my water prosthetic is what got burnt up with it,” Cason said.

In 2020, Cason had to have his leg amputated.

He said he was working at Publix and driving a forklift when it crashed and damaged his leg.

Now his main water prosthetic leg is gone.

“That’s like my shower leg, my pool leg. I use it every day. So recently what I’ve been doing is just kind of balancing myself in the shower because this one is not able to get wet,” Cason said.

Cason said even with health insurance a new prosthetic will cost roughly $20,000.

The loss is not just a balancing act for him, but difficult to watch for his sister Tabria Cason.

“Even with him losing his leg that was tough for me because just knowing how the world is and how he has to go through it a whole lot differently than I have to now,” Tabria Cason said.

They both lost irreplaceable family heirlooms, memories, and everyday belonging in the fire, but now their both leaning on each other each step of the way.

If you would like to help replace Jakari’s prosthetic leg and help the Cason family get back up on their feet, you can contact them directly at 404-707-05415 or at jakaricason39@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.