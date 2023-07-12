Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson to co-headline Atlanta’s ONEMusic Festival

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hip-hop Kendrick Lamar and icon Janet Jackson were announced as co-headliners of Atlanta’s ONE Music Fest in October which also features many hip-hop icons and pioneers, ONE MusicFest announced.

The lineup will feature many hip-hop heavyweights including Atlanta hip-hop icons Killer Mike, and Goodie Mob.

Killer Mike released his latest hit album “Michael” in June.

Kendrick Lamar has won dozens of awards, including multiple Grammy Awards throughout his illustrious career. He released his debut album “Section 80″ in 2011.

Hip-hop legend Trina is also scheduled to perform. Trina was the recipient of the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Icon Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Atlanta’s own DJ Drama, DJ Toomp, DJ Jelly, and Greg Street are also scheduled in the lineup at ONE MusicFest. DJ Toomp was honored with the Black Excellence Icon Award for his countless contributions to the music, entertainment industry, and the Atlanta community in 2022.

DJ Toomp, whose legal name is Aldrin Davis, is best known as legendary rapper and Atlanta native T.I.’s DJ. He is also known for his major contributions to the rise of southern hip-hop in the early 2000′s. DJ Toomp created multiple hit records for many hip-hop legends including T.I., Jay Z, Ludacris, and Kanye West.

Jackson previously performed at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena with Atlanta icon Ludacris as part of the Back Together Again tour.

Janet Jackson celebrates her 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry in 2023. Jackson is a Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee, along with her brothers. She has sold more than 180 million records worldwide and is still recognized as one of the best, most innovative, and best-selling artists of all time.

New York heavyweights Fabolous and Jadakiss will also perform. Megan Thee Stallion, Tems, The Dream, and Chief Keef will also take the stage among the other scheduled performers. Hip-hop legends Eight Ball and MJG, Nelly, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Too Short, Uncle Luke, Waka Flacka will also perform to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop.

The ONE Musicfest is scheduled in October. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.