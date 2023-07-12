3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

At least one person shot near gas station in Stonecrest, police say

Police say one person was shot near the intersection of Klondike Road and Browns Mill Road. The...
Police say one person was shot near the intersection of Klondike Road and Browns Mill Road. The intersection is home to a BP gas station.(Source: CNN/file)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to DeKalb County police, one person has been shot near a gas station in Stonecrest.

Police say one person was shot near the intersection of Klondike Road and Browns Mill Road. The intersection is home to a BP gas station. Multiple Dekalb County police units are reportedly on the scene.

Because the gas station is in Stonecrest, it is not subject to a recently passed ordinance requiring gas stations in unincorporated Dekalb County to have security cameras.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
‘Like I have no insurance at all’ | Lawsuit targets health marketplace
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Latest News

Mayor Khalid Kamau returns to office after arrest/ Attorney analysis
Attorney explains what a grand jury is and how it works
YSL prospective juror in contempt
Hasith Nawarathne
Body found at Kroger is likely missing Kennesaw man, police say