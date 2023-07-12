At least one person shot near gas station in Stonecrest, police say

STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to DeKalb County police, one person has been shot near a gas station in Stonecrest.

Police say one person was shot near the intersection of Klondike Road and Browns Mill Road. The intersection is home to a BP gas station. Multiple Dekalb County police units are reportedly on the scene.

Because the gas station is in Stonecrest, it is not subject to a recently passed ordinance requiring gas stations in unincorporated Dekalb County to have security cameras.

