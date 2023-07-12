LISTEN: Donald Trump’s entire call to Brad Raffensperger

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A newly empaneled Fulton County grand jury is considering whether to bring charges against former President Donald Trump in regards to his alleged interference over the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 election.

Below is a full transcript of the phone call that has launched a massive investigation into the nation’s 45th president by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis has been investigating since shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and suggested the state’s top elections official could help him “find 11,780 votes,” just enough needed to beat Democrat Joe Biden.

The 2 1/2-year investigation expanded to include an examination of a slate of Republican fake electors, phone calls by Trump and others to Georgia officials in the weeks after the 2020 election and allegations of widespread election fraud made to state lawmakers.

Willis, a Democrat, is expected to present her case before one of two new grand juries that were seated this week. She has previously suggested that any indictments would likely come in August.

