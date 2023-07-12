3-Degree Guarantee
Man dies after he ‘may have made contact with powerline,’ Atlanta police say

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday night.(Source: MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old man has died after an investigation found that “he may have made contact with a powerline,” according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Emergency crews responded to a person down call at the 2100 block of Burroughs Avenue on Tuesday.

The victim was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as R.T. Battle.

An investigator told Atlanta News First that Battle was not a power worker.

