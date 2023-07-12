Man dies after he ‘may have made contact with powerline,’ Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old man has died after an investigation found that “he may have made contact with a powerline,” according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Emergency crews responded to a person down call at the 2100 block of Burroughs Avenue on Tuesday.

The victim was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as R.T. Battle.

An investigator told Atlanta News First that Battle was not a power worker.

