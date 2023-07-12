3-Degree Guarantee
Man shot while driving crashes car, knocks out power in southwest Atlanta

Police say a man shot while driving lost control and crashed his car, knocking out power in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a driver is in the hospital after he was shot and then lost control of the car.

It happened Wednesday just after 1 a.m. on the 2000 block of Perkerson Road in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the driver was shot in the back, hit a utility pole, and eventually flipped his car in the front yard of a home. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Atlanta News First spoke with neighbors who tried to help the man. They said his injuries looked pretty severe.

“There was a young man lying out near the end of the yard injured. There were neighbors everywhere. It was chaos. You just wonder what happened, who is it, what can I do,” said Lynn Harrell, a neighbor who tried to help.

The crash knocked out power in the area. Georgia Power crews are currently working to get the power restored.

This incident is under investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

