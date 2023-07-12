3-Degree Guarantee
Man who fell through roof of building accused of burglary, police say

The man reportedly got in through the building’s roof and caused “significant damage.”
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a series of burglaries at a store on Dill Avenue.

A man is accused burglarized of Reggie’s Food Mart at 902 Dill Ave. SW. According to police, the man burglarized the store on July 4, July 6 and July 10.

Police responded to the call just after 1:15 a.m. on Monday and found that the man had reportedly gotten in through the building’s roof and caused “significant damage.”

He then reportedly damaged the registers and stole cigarettes from the store.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

