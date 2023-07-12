3-Degree Guarantee
Official: Atlanta woman wanted for insurance fraud after falsifying child’s COVID test

Takeidra Davis is wanted on insurance fraud and forgery charges in connection to attempting to defraud a travel insurance company.(APD)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is wanted on insurance fraud and forgery charges in connection to an attempt to defraud a travel insurance company, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

King said 37-year-old Takeidra Davis and her family purchased travel insurance for a vacation. According to the company’s policy, a dependent must be sick at the time of the trip in order to receive a refund.

“When Ms. Davis’ son recovered and tested negative for COVID-19 the day before their vacation, the suspect altered her son’s medical record to indicate a positive test result during the policy period,” King said.

Authorities said warrants were taken out against Davis on July 6 and she remains wanted at this time.

