3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Stone Mountain

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Lewis Road in...
A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Lewis Road in DeKalb.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened in Stone Mountain near Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Lewis Road.

DeKalb police say the victim is female but did not give her age. They say the driver of the car stayed on the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
‘Like I have no insurance at all’ | Lawsuit targets health marketplace
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say
Brittany Parks is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree cruelty to...
10-year-old shot, killed by mother in Clayton County, police say

Latest News

Aerial scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Chamblee.
1 killed in crash at Chamblee Tucker Road, Stantondale Drive in DeKalb
1 killed in crash at Chamblee Tucker Road, Stantondale Drive in DeKalb
A Georgia Power contractor hit a water main while drilling near Morrow Road in Forest Park.
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Clayton County after water main break
Concerns over nationwide increase in harmful tick bites