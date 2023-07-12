Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Stone Mountain
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car overnight in DeKalb County.
It happened in Stone Mountain near Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Lewis Road.
DeKalb police say the victim is female but did not give her age. They say the driver of the car stayed on the scene.
The incident is under investigation.
