Puppy thrown from moving car highlights abandonment of ‘Pyrenees’

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Inside an inauspicious backyard is where Sabine Elbert plies her craft; Elbert is the intake director for Great Pyrenees Rescue of Atlanta.

Each day, she deals with 14 dogs ranging from puppies to 150-pound giants.

Pyrenees like Wallace, who came to the rescue on July 3.

“There was an eyewitness who saw that he was thrown from a moving car,” Elbert said.

Wallace suffered a broken tibia and required emergency surgery.

“It doesn’t make sense to me because he’s a great puppy,” Elbert said. “He’s housetrained. He walks great on a leash.”

Wallace isn’t alone.

The Great Pyrenees is not one of the 50 most popular dog breeds in America, yet it’s one constantly found in rescues and shelters.

“Unfortunately, we’re not able to take most of them in because we’re already full,” Elbert said.

So how do they have an over-abandonment problem?

“There are a lot of Great Pyrenees in the South, particularly for farming,” she said.

Pyrenees are working dogs used as livestock guardians. When they don’t want to work anymore, they become expendable. Other times, they’re dumped when the small puppy turns into a 120-pound dog.

In all, Great Pyrenees Rescue of Atlanta has saved more than 2,500 Great Pyrenees since 2010. That includes Wallace, who is already walking after his surgery.

“Good thing is he’s a puppy,” Elbert said. “He’s young. He’s a very happy dog.”

One day he’ll be big. Until then, Elbert will help him and his buddies one foot at a time.

“I just love big dogs,” Elbert said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.