3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Puppy thrown from moving car highlights abandonment of ‘Pyrenees’

The Great Pyrenees is not one of the most popular dog breeds, but it’s a breed commonly abandoned as it reaches adulthood.
Great Pyrenees Rescue of Atlanta has saved more than 2,500 Pyrenees since 2010.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Inside an inauspicious backyard is where Sabine Elbert plies her craft; Elbert is the intake director for Great Pyrenees Rescue of Atlanta.

Each day, she deals with 14 dogs ranging from puppies to 150-pound giants.

Pyrenees like Wallace, who came to the rescue on July 3.

“There was an eyewitness who saw that he was thrown from a moving car,” Elbert said.

Wallace suffered a broken tibia and required emergency surgery.

“It doesn’t make sense to me because he’s a great puppy,” Elbert said. “He’s housetrained. He walks great on a leash.”

Wallace isn’t alone.

The Great Pyrenees is not one of the 50 most popular dog breeds in America, yet it’s one constantly found in rescues and shelters.

“Unfortunately, we’re not able to take most of them in because we’re already full,” Elbert said.

So how do they have an over-abandonment problem?

“There are a lot of Great Pyrenees in the South, particularly for farming,” she said.

Pyrenees are working dogs used as livestock guardians. When they don’t want to work anymore, they become expendable. Other times, they’re dumped when the small puppy turns into a 120-pound dog.

In all, Great Pyrenees Rescue of Atlanta has saved more than 2,500 Great Pyrenees since 2010. That includes Wallace, who is already walking after his surgery.

“Good thing is he’s a puppy,” Elbert said. “He’s young. He’s a very happy dog.”

One day he’ll be big. Until then, Elbert will help him and his buddies one foot at a time.

“I just love big dogs,” Elbert said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
‘Like I have no insurance at all’ | Lawsuit targets health marketplace
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
Persons of Interest: Alyssa (left) and John McIntyre (right)
Persons of interest wanted 2 years after man found brutally beaten on train tracks

Latest News

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Man dies after he ‘may have made contact with powerline,’ Atlanta police say
Homicide investigation at troubled Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton
1 dead after shooting at Camelot Condominiums, South Fulton police say
Photo of Lake Lanier
Beaver that attacked girl on Lake Lanier had rabies, Hall County officials say
Christopher Eubanks of the US celebrates defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie in the men's...
Wimbledon star Christopher Eubanks inspires tennis community in South Fulton