Rep. Mesha Mainor says Democrats ‘harassed and intimated’ her over votes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After breaking with Democrats on several high-profile votes this year, Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor announced Tuesday she would defect to the Republican party.

Saying she was “harassed and intimidated” by colleagues on the left side of the aisle after votes on public safety and education. Mainor will now become the first Black female member of the GOP in the history of the Georgia General Assembly.

“I haven’t changed anything, I’m the same person – same values, voting for the same things – just because I switched parties doesn’t mean now I’m going to switch my values and my ideals,” said Mainor in an interview Wednesday with Atlanta News First. “Nothing changes. The only thing that changes is I have support and I’m not being harassed and intimidated.”

Mainor said the final straw for her came after a vote on SB233, a piece of legislation that ultimately failed but would have provided parents with kids in low-performing schools with $6,500 checks to put towards things like private school tuition and homeschooling expenses.

Shortly after the vote, Georgia Senator Josh McLaurin (D – Sandy Springs) tweeted a picture of a check for $1,000 and the caption “all I need is a name” – a not-so-veiled reference to a primary challenge against Mainor.

“It didn’t matter what I did,” said Mainor. “If I stayed, they were going to be mad. If I left, they were going to be mad. And at the end of the day, it’s not about them. It’s about 60,000 people that I represent.”

But constituents may not see it that way. District 56 is 47% Black and overwhelmingly voted for Mainor in her 2022 primary race – she garnered 65% of the vote. But they didn’t vote overwhelmingly for a Republican candidate.

“Elected officials have the right to represent their constituents in any way they see fit,” said Dr. Jeff Lazarus, a political science professor at Georgia State University.

Lazarus said there is precedent for this. In 2021, DeKalb County state representative Vernon Jones switched from the Democrat to the Republican party also citing disagreements over key policies. There’s nothing unlawful about it, but it could “permanently alter” the relationship between elected officials and their voters.

“Her constituents who voted for her are going to be upset about this and in my opinion, they have every right to be upset,” said Lazarus. “A voter votes for Democrat or a Republican expecting to get liberal or conservative representation and then once the party gets changed, the voter no longer gets what they expected to get when they cast their vote.”

Mainor’s defection will do little to shift the balance of power in the Georgia House of Representatives. Republicans still hold a resounding 102-78 majority in the chamber. With Mainor becoming the first Black female GOP state representative in Georgia history, she’ll attempt to inject some perspective and diversity into the party.

“They understand that they need some new voices,” she said. “They can’t continue to go forward with ideas of workforce development and improving economies in marginalized communities when they don’t have a voice.”

“Next year, people get to see firsthand, what does a Black woman that’s Republican do?” Mainor continued. “And I think people will be surprised that it’s the same thing she was always doing, nothing changes.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.