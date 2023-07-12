Roswell neighbors question process after Canton Street task force approved

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Roswell City Council selected a task force Tuesday night to study the pros and cons of potentially closing part of Canton Street to vehicle traffic.

It’s been a contentious topic in Roswell for several months.

The mayor argues it would make downtown more walkable on summer weekends, but some business owners fear it could cause more traffic and actually hurt their profits.

After receiving a lot of pushback, Mayor Kurt Wilson proposed creating a task force to help make sense of it all.

80 people applied to be on the Canton Street task force, but only seven of them made the cut. The mayor and council picked the members behind closed doors in executive session.

“We were blackballed. The freedom of speech we used to voice our dissent, took us basically off the list,” Roswell resident Susan Tyser said.

Some neighbors and business owners allege the task force is unfairly stacked, saying they were purposely left off the list after vocally opposing the proposed closure over the last several months.

“Everybody that was outspoken from day one applied, and not one of us got on,” Jenna Aronowitz, owner of 1920 Tavern on Canton Street, said.

Mayor Wilson says it was routine to make these decisions in executive session and says he and the council are working to do what’s best for the city.

“We had the votes. We could’ve done this a long time ago. But I didn’t feel like that was in the best interest of the city because there were real concerns by people, both stakeholders, businesspeople, and residents,” Mayor Wilson said.

Councilwoman Sarah Beeson, Post 1, abstained from approving the task force Tuesday night. She told Atlanta News First she was frustrated with how the voting process had gone in executive session and thinks it should’ve been made more transparent.

Beeson added that she “did not disagree” with the neighbors who said they likely weren’t named to the task force because they had been openly opposed to the idea.

The task force has 45 days to study the proposal and make a recommendation to Mayor Wilson and City Council.

“There’s no reason to close our road. There are other places we can put a promenade, it just doesn’t have to be in front of our businesses,” Aronowitz said.

