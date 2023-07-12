Thousands of Clayton County residents wait for boil advisory to be lifted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A busted water main is inconveniencing some homeowners in north Clayton County.

On Tuesday the Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA) issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in north Clayton County that experienced low pressure or no water.

The Clayton County Water Authority says this impacted approximately 4,280 customer accounts.

The disruption in water flow happened after CCWA says a Georgia Power contractor hit a water main while directionally drilling near Morrow Road and Skylark Drive.

The water main break caused significant flooding in the area on Tuesday.

On wednesday many residents report their water has been restored but a boil water advisory remains in effect.

Residents say it makes it even harder to stay cool and hydrated this time of year.

“It’s hot outside so trying to keep water in the house and keep them hydrated that’s the hardest part right now,” said Clayton County resident Daja Parker.

She says she and her family are now relying on jugs and bottles of water to drink and stay clean.

“We ran out, we got cases of water, we got jugs of water and we’ve pretty much been bathing like that until we can kind of figure out, you know, until they tell us otherwise.”

While many residents report their water has been restored, a boil water advisory is still in effect for more residents in Forest Park, Ellenwood, College Park, Morrow, and Lake City who experienced low or no water flow.

“How I found out yesterday was I was going to take a shower and the water had a brown tint to it.”

Crews continue to work at the site of the water main break that caused the disruption in water flow.

Officials are testing the water and will lift the advisory once it’s deemed safe to drink.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Clayton County Water Authority told Atlanta News First they still anticipate lifting the advisory July 13th at 12:20 a.m.

In a social media post, the Clayton County Water Authority says any customers still having water issues should call 770-960-5200 or send a private message via Facebook.

For more information about the advisory, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.