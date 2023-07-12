Tom Cruise surprises crowd at Atlanta movie theater

3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta moviegoers got a big surprise Tuesday night when Tom Cruise showed up at an early screening of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Before the film started, Cruise walked through the theater at Regal Atlantic Station and greeted the crowd, shaking their hands and taking photos. He said he doesn’t care how much money he makes from the movie — he just hopes that audiences enjoy it. Christopher McQuarrie, the film’s director, also made an appearance.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” releases in U.S. theaters on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

