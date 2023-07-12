WATCH LIVE: Truck crashes into overhead sign on I-75 causing it to collapse in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All northbound lanes of I-75 are shut down near State Route 5 and the Allgood Road exit.

Marietta police say a dump truck hit an overhead highway sign causing it to collapse. The sign can be seen laying across all northbound lanes. The dump truck also reportedly lost some of its load.

The Georgia Dept. of Transportation said the roadway will not be clear until at least 7:15 p.m. Motorists should seek alternate routes in the meantime.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

