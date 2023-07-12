Two Fulton election workers file another lawsuit against Rudy Guiliani

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County election workers who were accused of mishandling ballots in the 2020 presidential election have filed a new lawsuit against Rudy Guiliani, former President Donald Trump’s attorney.

In the July 11 lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Columbia, Ruby Freeman and others allege Guiliani failed to turn over evidence despite several court orders to do. Freeman and another Fulton election worker, Shaye Moss, have a long-running defamation lawsuit against the former New York City mayor.

The lawsuit is requesting U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell to impose sanctions on Guiliani.

Last month, Georgia’s state election board closed its investigation into alleged malfeasance during the 2020 election at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said numerous allegations made against the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, and specifically, Freeman and Moss, were false and unsubstantiated.

“We are glad the State Election Board finally put this issue to rest,” Raffensperger said. “False claims and knowingly false allegations made against these election workers have done tremendous harm. Election workers deserve our praise for being on the front lines.”

The investigation, which included personnel from Raffensperger’s office and GBI and FBI agents, found “there was no evidence of any type of fraud as alleged,” according to the board.

Former President Donald Trump had zeroed in on the county after he lost Georgia by a slim margin in the November 2020 general election. In phone calls to state election officials and in public comments, Trump made claims of widespread election fraud in Fulton.

Actions he took as he tried to overturn his election loss, including a phone call to Raffensperger, led Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to open an ongoing investigation into whether Trump and others illegally meddled in the state’s election.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.