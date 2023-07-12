Used car prices fell in June, signaling good news for consumers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Market analysts shared good news about the used car industry.

From May to June, wholesale used car prices dropped by 4.2%, marking the most significant monthly decrease since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI).

This means the price you could pay for a used car is going to be less than a month, or even a year ago says Rob Bhatt, an analyst with Quote Wizard.

“If you need a car right away, this market is more favorable today than it was last month or last year. My crystal ball isn’t that clear on this. It’s trending in the right direction. And I think that’s good news,” said Bhatt.

Their data shows that the price of the average used car increased by $4,400 since the pandemic began. Averaging about $24,710.

Tony Butler with ATL Cars Direct said he had record sales over the last few years. It’s just like in economics class. His business is about supplying used cars to fill the customer’s demand.

“There is a lot of inventory available but the customers are being picky because now they have the option to do so. This gives us the chance to market our cars and sell them at a much better price,” said Butler.

Bhatt says the city of Atlanta ranks 13th in terms of the city with the most expensive used vehicles.

“Not only is supply getting back to normal, but we’re seeing these underlying problems, the shortage of chips, that problem is being resolved. We’re also seeing you know, other other things in terms of just the availability of new cars getting to the market now they’re getting, they’re getting onto the market at a normal rate,” said Bhatt.

