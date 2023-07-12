Woman shot, killed by relative during fight in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead after a fight that escalated into a shooting inside a Lawrenceville home.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night on Spanish Moss Court in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County police say both women involved live inside the house and are related to each other. They say the woman accused of shooting the victim was still at the home when officers arrived. She was detained at the scene and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

