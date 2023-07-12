3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman shot, killed by relative during fight in Gwinnett County

A woman is dead after a fight with a relative that escalated into a shooting in Lawrenceville.
A woman is dead after a fight with a relative that escalated into a shooting in Lawrenceville.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead after a fight that escalated into a shooting inside a Lawrenceville home.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night on Spanish Moss Court in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County police say both women involved live inside the house and are related to each other. They say the woman accused of shooting the victim was still at the home when officers arrived. She was detained at the scene and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
‘Like I have no insurance at all’ | Lawsuit targets health marketplace
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say
Brittany Parks is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree cruelty to...
10-year-old shot, killed by mother in Clayton County, police say

Latest News

A Georgia Power contractor hit a water main while drilling near Morrow Road in Forest Park.
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Clayton County after water main break
Scene of the car crash on Perkerson Road in southwest Atlanta.
Man shot while driving crashes car, knocks out power in southwest Atlanta
Man shot while driving crashes car, knocks out power in southwest Atlanta
Several owners of downtown Roswell businesses oppose a plan to close Canton Street on weekends...
Roswell neighbors question process after Canton Street task force approved