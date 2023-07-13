15-year-old girl reported missing in Duluth, police say
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Duluth have asked for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
Aleena Thomas was reported missing by one of her parents, according to police. She was last seen at her home around midnight.
Her family told Atlanta News First, “none of the neighbors have seen her on their security cameras.”
If anyone has seen Thomas or has any information regarding her whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.
