3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

15-year-old girl reported missing in Duluth, police say

Photo of missing teen Aleena Thomas
Photo of missing teen Aleena Thomas(Duluth Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Duluth have asked for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Aleena Thomas was reported missing by one of her parents, according to police. She was last seen at her home around midnight.

Her family told Atlanta News First, “none of the neighbors have seen her on their security cameras.”

If anyone has seen Thomas or has any information regarding her whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Christopher Eubanks of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during...
Amazing run at Wimbledon for Atlanta native Chris Eubanks ends
All northbound lanes have reopened on I-75 in Cobb County after a dump truck crashed into an...
All lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb County after dump truck crashed into sign
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Latest News

Dr. Christine King Farris to become just the fourth Black Georgian to lie in state Friday
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor
Heavy police presence, SWAT in DeKalb County neighborhood for reported standoff
Restaurant Report Card: Waffle House fails with 62; Alta Toro earns 100
Contracting employee dies after falling into manhole in Floyd County, school officials say