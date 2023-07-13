19-year-old inmate dies in Atlanta jail, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old inmate has died at the Atlanta City Detention Center, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found 19-year-old Noni Battiste-Kosoko unresponsive in her cell just after 6:30 p.m. on July 11. The Sheriff’s Office said they found her by herself with “no obvious signs of injury.”

Battiste-Kosoko had been in jail since May 20 on a misdemeanor bench warrant. She had been held without bond because of additional charges in Miami-Dade County, Florida, police said.

Her cause of death has not been determined.

