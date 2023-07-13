3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

3-year-old dies after being run over by tractor, deputies say

A 3-year-old child was struck and killed after falling off a trailer in Louisiana, according to deputies. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a young child has died after falling off a tractor last week.

According to deputies in St. Tammany Parish, a 3-year-old child died after they fell off a tractor in the Folsom area on July 5.

Deputies said the tractor ran over the child while they were on the ground.

Currently, no arrests have been made as authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

The family was not immediately identified by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Christopher Eubanks of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during...
Amazing run at Wimbledon for Atlanta native Chris Eubanks ends
All northbound lanes have reopened on I-75 in Cobb County after a dump truck crashed into an...
All lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb County after dump truck crashed into sign
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Latest News

Dr. Christine King Farris to become just the fourth Black Georgian to lie in state Friday
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor
Heavy police presence, SWAT in DeKalb County neighborhood for reported standoff
Restaurant Report Card: Waffle House fails with 62; Alta Toro earns 100
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says