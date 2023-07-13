3-Degree Guarantee
300 Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Atlanta kids head back to school in style

Truist and the Georgia Aquarium partnered to make the day possible for children attending
Financial literacy lessons, back-to-school supplies, and a trip to the Georgia Aquarium, a group of local kids made the most of their summer break!
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Financial literacy lessons, back-to-school supplies and a trip to the Georgia Aquarium, a group of local kids made the most of their summer break!

On Thursday, more than 300 kids and teenagers from the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Atlanta and several other locations, celebrated what is left of summer at the Georgia Aquarium.

Kids sat down for financial literacy lessons and free school supplies with Truist and then free shoes from Samaritan’s Feet.

”This gives me hope. This gives me hope that as we invest in our kids we see dividends coming back,” said Captain Tamarique Ellis Salvation Army Peachcrest Corps.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the Salvation Army and the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta so this is just the start of further outreach. For me, it is joy. I get to see these kids again,” said Derold McIver Senior Vice President of Community Development for Truist.

