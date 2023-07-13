Alligator found walking around Savannah neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah neighborhood got a surprise reptilian guest Wednesday afternoon... people stopping in their tracks to watch an alligator strut around yards and streets near Derenne and Montgomery.

“I just saw this body moving little sexy like and all I could think was I don’t know any animal that walks like that other than an alligator.”

The maybe three-foot reptile that captivated and scared a Savannah neighborhood had one woman’s mother stuck in her doctors office.

“They wouldn’t let them stay outside because the alligator that was out.”

It roamed around the yard, even strutting it’s stuff for the camera. You’d think it owns the place but it doesn’t... this gentleman does.

“I don’t believe that, because I ain’t never seen nothing like it.”

While folks could see it, the gators presence was almost funny... so unusual nobody knew what to do. When it couldn’t be seen though, a concern hushed the curiosities.

The alligator found a field nearby playing calm right now thankfully and about to be safely relocated.

