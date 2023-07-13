3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Alligator found walking around Savannah neighborhood

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah neighborhood got a surprise reptilian guest Wednesday afternoon... people stopping in their tracks to watch an alligator strut around yards and streets near Derenne and Montgomery.

“I just saw this body moving little sexy like and all I could think was I don’t know any animal that walks like that other than an alligator.”

The maybe three-foot reptile that captivated and scared a Savannah neighborhood had one woman’s mother stuck in her doctors office.

“They wouldn’t let them stay outside because the alligator that was out.”

It roamed around the yard, even strutting it’s stuff for the camera. You’d think it owns the place but it doesn’t... this gentleman does.

“I don’t believe that, because I ain’t never seen nothing like it.”

While folks could see it, the gators presence was almost funny... so unusual nobody knew what to do. When it couldn’t be seen though, a concern hushed the curiosities.

The alligator found a field nearby playing calm right now thankfully and about to be safely relocated.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
All northbound lanes have reopened on I-75 in Cobb County after a dump truck crashed into an...
All lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb County after dump truck crashed into sign
Christopher Eubanks of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during...
Amazing run at Wimbledon for Atlanta native Chris Eubanks ends
Scene of the car crash on Perkerson Road in southwest Atlanta.
Driver crashes after being shot during vehicle repossession, Atlanta police believe
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Latest News

A man was killed in a double shooting at a gas station in southwest Atlanta overnight.
Man killed in double shooting outside southwest Atlanta gas station
Deadly double shooting outside Atlanta gas station under investigation
A Georgia Power contractor hit a water main while drilling near Morrow Road in Forest Park.
Boil water advisory lifted for portion of Clayton County
College Park battery facility public notice of re-zoning application and public hearing.
College Park neighbors worried proposed battery storage facility could be dangerous
All northbound lanes have reopened on I-75 in Cobb County after a dump truck crashed into an...
All lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb County after dump truck crashed into sign