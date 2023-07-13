3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta Braves unveil full 2024 schedule

For now, the Braves have the 2023 season to focus on. They're in first place in the NL East...
For now, the Braves have the 2023 season to focus on. They're in first place in the NL East with a 60-29 record, which is the best record in baseball.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves have unveiled their full 2024 schedule.

The Braves begin the season on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 28. Their first home game is April 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They close out the season on Sept. 29 against the Kansas City Royals.

You can look at the full schedule below.

For now, the Braves have the 2023 season to focus on. They’re in first place in the NL East with a 60-29 record, which is the best record in baseball.

The Braves had a team record eight All-Stars this season, including the team’s entire infield.

