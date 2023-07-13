Atlanta Braves unveil full 2024 schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves have unveiled their full 2024 schedule.

The Braves begin the season on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 28. Their first home game is April 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They close out the season on Sept. 29 against the Kansas City Royals.

You can look at the full schedule below.

Our full 2024 schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7qK85RTOqz — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 13, 2023

For now, the Braves have the 2023 season to focus on. They’re in first place in the NL East with a 60-29 record, which is the best record in baseball.

The Braves had a team record eight All-Stars this season, including the team’s entire infield.

