Atlanta Brewing Company no longer coming to Underground Atlanta

Atlanta Brewing Company at Underground Atlanta
Atlanta Brewing Company at Underground Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Brewing Company is no longer to Underground Atlanta.

The lease of the Atlanta Brewing Company at Underground Atlanta has been terminated after officials cited no progress in construction since the announcement was made that the company was moving into Underground Atlanta in 2022.

In July 2022, the Atlanta Brewing Company, which considers itself Georgia’s first craft brewery, announced it was moving to Underground Atlanta.

TaproomLelani Ventures sent the following statement saying:

Robyn Jackson, president of the Downtown Atlanta Neighborhood Association, previously credited crime, corruption of owners, and mismanagement as the primary factors that tanked Underground Atlanta.

Shaneel Lalani bought Underground Atlanta in 2020.

Alton Shields, President & CEO of Atlanta Brewing Company, previously told Atlanta News First that the company was excited to move to Underground Atlanta from the Upper Westside neighborhood.

