Atlanta Brewing Company no longer coming to Underground Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Brewing Company is no longer to Underground Atlanta.

The lease of the Atlanta Brewing Company at Underground Atlanta has been terminated after officials cited no progress in construction since the announcement was made that the company was moving into Underground Atlanta in 2022.

In July 2022, the Atlanta Brewing Company, which considers itself Georgia’s first craft brewery, announced it was moving to Underground Atlanta.

Lelani Ventures sent the following statement saying:

After seeing no progress in construction from Atlanta Brewing Company since the announcement 12 months ago, we had to make the difficult decision to move on. That location is very important to the area and to Underground, and like everyone else, we are all eager to see it activated again. This allows us the freedom to pursue other opportunities, with other Brewery/Tap room concepts for that space. Atlanta Brewing Company is one of the first breweries in Atlanta, so we wish him nothing but the best and hope that he can continue that legacy in the future.

Robyn Jackson, president of the Downtown Atlanta Neighborhood Association, previously credited crime, corruption of owners, and mismanagement as the primary factors that tanked Underground Atlanta.

Shaneel Lalani bought Underground Atlanta in 2020.

Alton Shields, President & CEO of Atlanta Brewing Company, previously told Atlanta News First that the company was excited to move to Underground Atlanta from the Upper Westside neighborhood.

