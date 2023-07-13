Atlanta police looking for people of interest in murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a murder on June 27.

Police said David Dominguez Reyes was attacked at 3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW on June 27. He eventually died of his injuries on July 7. Police are investigating the incident as a “multi-person scuffle.”

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

