Atlanta police looking for people of interest in murder

Police are investigating the incident as a “multi-person scuffle.”
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a murder on June 27.

Police said David Dominguez Reyes was attacked at 3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW on June 27. He eventually died of his injuries on July 7. Police are investigating the incident as a “multi-person scuffle.”

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

