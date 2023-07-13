3-Degree Guarantee
Back-to-school drives, events happening in metro Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the upcoming school year around a month away for the Atlanta metro area, there are plenty of back-to-school events and giveaways to help families in need with school supplies and more.

Here are several upcoming events happening in the metro Atlanta area:

MiAsia Symone Back 2 School 2nd Annual Block Party

  • WHAT: Hot 107.9 Radio personality MiAsia Symone is partnering with Asia’s Closet Angels for her second annual back-2-school drive and block party. Families will be provided free backpacks, school supplies, tablets, phones, haircuts, health screenings, and more.
  • WHERE: 1741 Mountain Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain
  • WHEN: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 6

FREE School Supplies Give-A-Way with CeCe’s Helping Hands

  • WHAT: Free bookbags, school supplies, and food will be provided to families in need at this giveaway
  • WHERE: 22 Pine Grove Church Rd. in Cartersville
  • WHEN: July 22 from Noon-4 p.m.

New Unity Missionary Baptist Church School Supplies Giveaway

  • WHAT: A school supply giveaway for families in need.
  • WHERE: New Unity Missionary Baptist Church at 3675 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta
  • WHEN: Aug. 5 from 2-4 p.m.

Back-to-School Bash and School Supply Giveaway

  • WHAT: A back-to-school bash and school supply giveaway that will feature vendors, free school supplies to the first 50 attendees, giveaways, food, music, and more.
  • WHERE: 8039 Creekstone Way in Riverdale
  • WHEN: Aug. 13 from noon-4 p.m.

Back to School Community Fair

  • WHAT: Exit Realty Quality Solutions has partnered with Jordan’s Light Foundation and Community Pros Plus for this school supply giveaway.
  • WHERE: 999 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta
  • WHEN: July 30 from 1-4 p.m.

Back to School Bash

  • WHAT: Students, parents, and community members are invited to join this back-to-school event.
  • WHERE: Redeemed Christian Church of God at 5405 Jonesboro Rd. in Lake City
  • WHEN: July 29 from 1-4 p.m.

It STILL Takes A Village back-to-school Giveaway

  • WHAT: The free annual back-to-school giveaway 3-day summit will feature supplies, live music, food, and more. On July 21, there will be a celebrity basketball game with the youth. There will also be a school supply and tablet giveaway. The tablet giveaway is by Moolah Wireless. On July 24, there will be a back-to-school vision board. On Day 3, there will be a back-to-school summit panel.
  • WHERE: The Salvation Army Bellwood Boys and Girls Club at 777 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta
  • WHEN: Beginning July 21 at noon

Columbia Residential Annual Back-to-School Bash

  • WHAT: The annual back-to-school Bash will feature free pre-filled backpacks with school supplies for students in K-12. Students and parent resources will also be provided for after-school programs, screenings, etc. There will be activities for the whole family to enjoy including face painting, miniature golf, fun games and entertainment.
  • WHERE: Carver High School located at 55 McDonough Blvd. in southeast Atlanta
  • WHEN: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 22

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to news@wanf.com.

