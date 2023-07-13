Boil water advisory lifted for north end of Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County after a Georgia Power contractor hit a water main, according to the Clayton County Water Authority.

The boil advisory impacted Forest Park, Ellenwood, College Park, Morrow, and Lake City residents. The contractor reportedly hit the water main at 11987 Morrow Road in Forest Park. After the hit, customers nearby reported low or no water pressure.

The boil water advisory was issued as a precaution as the Water Authority collects samples for testing. All of the water test samples apparently no longer contain harmful bacteria, and the water is now safe to consume.

The boil advisory was lifted at 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

Customers in other areas of the county were not affected by this boil advisory.

