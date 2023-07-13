College Park neighbors worried proposed battery storage facility could be dangerous

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Anthony Charles Ellis lives off Delano Road in College Park. A quiet street that could soon have a new neighbor.

NextEra Energy wants to build a battery storage facility off Highway 29 near the front of Ellis’s community. The site would house high-powered batteries used to help manage the state’s energy grid.

“They are going to take away the little we have,” Ellis said.

Neighbors like Rachel Jinks and Shelvie High are afraid for their safety and worried an explosion at the battery facility could trap them inside the neighborhood.

“I just don’t think it’s going to be safe,” Jinks said. “We only have one way out of there and that’s up there.”

“If you look over my shoulder, you can see it’s a dead end,” High said.

NextEra Communications told Atlanta News First that battery storage is safe, reliable, and a “promising way to store electrical energy.”

According to the NextEra website, fires involving battery storage systems are rare. NextEra Energy Resources says they have not had a fire at any of their energy storage facilities and take precautions, both in designing their systems and operating them, to reduce fire risk.

In a statement to WANF a NextEra representative also said the project represents a significant capital investment in Georgia which will create good-paying jobs and generate millions in additional revenue for the local community.

According to the NextEra website, this project is projected to generate 60 million in local tax revenue and create 50 construction jobs.

“It’s all about money and it’s all about free energy from this black neighborhood,” High said.

This group of neighbors are urging College Park City Council to hear their cries, and vote against bringing the battery facility to their town.

“Would they want it in their community,” neighbor Connie Patterson questioned of the city council.

There is a public hearing on the battery facility scheduled for August 7th at 7:30pm.

NextEra’s full statement to Atlanta News First:

“The Southwest Atlanta Energy Storage project is an innovative battery energy storage project proposed for Fulton County, Georgia.

The proposed project, pending all appropriate approvals, would feature batteries with the capacity of up to 350-megawatts for a 4-hour duration. Battery storage is a promising way to store electrical energy so it’s available to meet demand whenever needed. Very simply, battery storage systems work by charging and discharging batteries, and are safe and reliable.

The Southwest Atlanta Energy Storage project is more than batteries — it represents a significant capital investment in Georgia. It will create good-paying jobs and generate millions in additional revenue for the local community.

The Southwest Atlanta Energy Storage project is being developed by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and the sun, and a leader in battery storage.” Sara Cassidy, Manager, Development Communications NextEra Energy Resources

