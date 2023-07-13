3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Crews rescue horse that couldn’t walk after a stillborn delivery

A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.
A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.(Bedford County SOC)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETA, Va. (Gray News) – A horse that couldn’t walk after she had a stillborn delivery was saved thanks to the efforts of multiple agencies in Virginia.

In a Facebook post, the Bedford County Special Operations Command said its members responded to a call for the rescue of a large animal.

The rescue crews reportedly used specialized training and equipment to lift the horse after it had collapsed onto the ground and was unable to get back up.

The horse was taken to a shaded barn where she was put under the care of a veterinarian, rescuers said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Christopher Eubanks of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during...
Amazing run at Wimbledon for Atlanta native Chris Eubanks ends
All northbound lanes have reopened on I-75 in Cobb County after a dump truck crashed into an...
All lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb County after dump truck crashed into sign
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Latest News

Heavy police presence, SWAT in DeKalb County neighborhood for reported standoff
Restaurant Report Card: Waffle House fails with 62; Alta Toro earns 100
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.,...
Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial
Alta Toro, a modern Latin American restaurant in Midtown, wins this week's Golden Spatula Award!
Restaurant Report Card: Waffle House fails with 62; Alta Toro earns 100
FILE - Judge Timothy Henderson listens to testimony during the sentencing of Daniel Holtzclaw...
Oklahoma murder conviction reversed due to sexual relationship between judge, prosecutor