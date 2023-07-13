Dr. Christine King Farris to become just the fourth Black Georgian to lie in state Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A giant in the world of education and civil rights, Dr. Christine King Farris will lie in state at the Georgia Capitol on Friday, becoming just the fourth Black Georgian to receive the honor.

An educator at her alma mater Spelman College for over 40 years, where she taught education and literacy, and a steadfast presence in the Civil Rights movement, King Farris was a fixture in the Atlanta community.

She was the longest-time congregant at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where her brother Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor, and where she was a member from the day she was born until the day she died.

Current pastor and sitting Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia has fond memories of King Farris.

“Imagine what it’s like to preach every Sunday morning with the sister of Martin Luther King Junior, arguably the greatest orator of the 20th century, preacher and prophet without peer, staring you in the face,” he said. “But she was not intimidating, she was encouraging. From day one she embraced me.”

As she did so many others in her life, Warnock said.

King Farris passed away on June 29 at the age of 95 – the same day the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in higher education. It was ironic timing, Warnock said, but also highlighted why her work was so important.

“We have fits and starts, we move forward, sometimes we move one or two steps backward, but we have to keep moving, and that’s what she did,” he said. “What I know about Christine King Farris is that she would tell us to continue to fight. Never give up, never give in.”

Thursday, visitors at the King Center in the shadow of Ebenezer Baptist Church reflected on the immense contributions Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his family made to equality in America.

“The King family’s legacy is something that’s going to live on forever,” said Marlon Taylor, visiting with his family. “His family were the ingredients that went into his movement. So they’re just a part of it, just like he was.”

King Farris will lie in state in the rotunda of the Georgia Capitol on Friday, beneath the famous Gold Dome of the building. She will be just the fourth Black American to receive the honor, behind late Congressman John Lewis, minister and civil rights leader C.T. Vivian, and her own sist-erin-law Coretta Scott King.

Her brother, MLK, was denied the honor after racist Georgia governor Lester Maddox refused to allow it after King was assassinated in 1968.

King Farris will lie in state Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

She will have a funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church the following day, Saturday, June 15th at 3 p.m.

