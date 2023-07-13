3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with pop-up storms today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be another hot day in metro Atlanta with pop-up storms possible this afternoon and evening.

Thursday’s summary

High - 92°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 30%

Pop-up storms return today

After several days without any rain, pop-up storms will be possible this afternoon and evening in north Georgia. We’re not forecasting a washout with a coverage of 30%, but don’t be surprised if you see hit-or-miss storms as you drive home from work today or head out for dinner this evening.

Forecast map for Thursday afternoon
Forecast map for Thursday afternoon(Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALRT for scattered storms Saturday

Our coverage of rain will gradually increase through Saturday, which is a First Alert due to a slightly higher coverage of scattered storms (40%) that may impact your outdoor plans.

Forecast map for Saturday
Forecast map for Saturday(Atlanta News First)

Dry, hot to start next week

High pressure will expand over north Georgia next week, which will lead to completely dry days in metro Atlanta next Monday and Tuesday and warmer temperatures.

