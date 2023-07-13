Georgia NAACP to discuss racial controversy with Woody’s Cheesesteaks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia NAACP announced plans to meet with Woody’s Cheesesteaks to address a racial controversy involving a customer.

Darlene Jackson McCoy, a popular radio personality and singer with a following of well over 90,000, claimed she was racially profiled at the Buckhead location on Irby Avenue.

On behalf of Mrs. Darlene McCoy Jackson, the NAACP and State President Gerald Griggs, and Attorney James L. Walker Jr., we are pleased to announce representatives for Woody’s Cheesesteaks have reached out and requested a meeting in the next few days. We thank you for all of your support and for standing with Mrs. Jackson. We will keep you updated as we seek a meaningful conversation and swift resolution of this matter on behalf of Mrs. Jackson and her @rightone_2023 platform.

“I just had a very racist situation happen to me right here in Buckhead,” she said in an Instagram post.

She said after placing her order, an employee typed “darky” on her receipt instead of her name.

“Why would you call me darky? He says don’t worry about it; don’t worry I know your name is Darlene. So why didn’t you put Darlene,” she said.

Jackson claimed the employee refused to change it or give her a refund.

Woody’s Cheesesteaks recently released a statement regarding the incident:

At Woody’s Cheesesteaks, we care deeply about treating all guests with respect. Recently, a guest experienced an incident that was not aligned with the values our business upholds and the service our customers expect. Through an internal investigation, we did find the incident resulted by mistake; nevertheless, it should not have. We have apologized to the customer, issued a refund and are actively working with our staff to ensure this does not occur again.

