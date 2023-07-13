3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia NAACP to discuss racial controversy with Woody’s Cheesesteaks

A customer recently reported the restaurant called her ‘darky’
‘Why would you call me darky?’ Calls for change at Atlanta restaurant
‘Why would you call me darky?’ Calls for change at Atlanta restaurant(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia NAACP announced plans to meet with Woody’s Cheesesteaks to address a racial controversy involving a customer.

Darlene Jackson McCoy, a popular radio personality and singer with a following of well over 90,000, claimed she was racially profiled at the Buckhead location on Irby Avenue.

“I just had a very racist situation happen to me right here in Buckhead,” she said in an Instagram post.

She said after placing her order, an employee typed “darky” on her receipt instead of her name.

“Why would you call me darky? He says don’t worry about it; don’t worry I know your name is Darlene. So why didn’t you put Darlene,” she said.

Jackson claimed the employee refused to change it or give her a refund.

Woody’s Cheesesteaks recently released a statement regarding the incident:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Christopher Eubanks of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during...
Amazing run at Wimbledon for Atlanta native Chris Eubanks ends
All northbound lanes have reopened on I-75 in Cobb County after a dump truck crashed into an...
All lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb County after dump truck crashed into sign
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Latest News

Heavy police presence, SWAT in DeKalb County neighborhood for reported standoff
Restaurant Report Card: Waffle House fails with 62; Alta Toro earns 100
Alta Toro, a modern Latin American restaurant in Midtown, wins this week's Golden Spatula Award!
Restaurant Report Card: Waffle House fails with 62; Alta Toro earns 100
Wanted: Tavoris "Demp" Calloway
Man accused of shooting Dawson resident wanted by police
Large police presence on scene of reported SWAT standoff
SWAT standoff in DeKalb County ends, murder suspect in custody