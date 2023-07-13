Georgia NAACP to discuss racial controversy with Woody’s Cheesesteaks
A customer recently reported the restaurant called her ‘darky’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia NAACP announced plans to meet with Woody’s Cheesesteaks to address a racial controversy involving a customer.
Darlene Jackson McCoy, a popular radio personality and singer with a following of well over 90,000, claimed she was racially profiled at the Buckhead location on Irby Avenue.
“I just had a very racist situation happen to me right here in Buckhead,” she said in an Instagram post.
She said after placing her order, an employee typed “darky” on her receipt instead of her name.
“Why would you call me darky? He says don’t worry about it; don’t worry I know your name is Darlene. So why didn’t you put Darlene,” she said.
Jackson claimed the employee refused to change it or give her a refund.
Woody’s Cheesesteaks recently released a statement regarding the incident:
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.