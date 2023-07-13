Hall County high school’s marching band trailer stolen over weekend

OAKWOOD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Hall County high school band director is asking for help after her band’s equipment trailer was stolen over the weekend.

The equipment trailer at West Hall High School was stolen over the weekend, the school said. Band Director Katy Wilson-Fields said the silver Yukon 2022 single-axle trailer was stolen between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Security cameras were reportedly offline due to construction at the school.

The school first got the trailer last year and was able to use it for marching band season. The trailer is worth around $5,500.

“$5000 might not be a lot to a major corporation or something, but for a local band primarily funded by fundraising and student fees, this is a massive hit for us. We want the best for our students and unfortunately, somebody doesn’t,” Wilson-Fields said. “What I hope to happen is that we rally together to either find it or to help our students find a solution or get a new one. But the hope is that our awesome community can rally together and find our trailer.”

Anyone with information should contact West Hall High School or the Hall County Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.