Heavy police presence, SWAT in Decatur neighborhood for reported standoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - SWAT is on the scene of a reported standoff in a Decatur neighborhood.

A heavy police presence could be seen along the 3000 block of River Ridge Court Thursday morning around 7:39 a.m.

Atlanta News First is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.