Heavy police presence, SWAT in Decatur neighborhood for reported standoff

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - SWAT is on the scene of a reported standoff in a Decatur neighborhood.

A heavy police presence could be seen along the 3000 block of River Ridge Court Thursday morning around 7:39 a.m.

Atlanta News First is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

