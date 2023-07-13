Is Barbie bad? Some women have negative feelings about the doll, survey shows

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nearly 65 years after her creation, the iconic Barbie doll is finally getting her own movie.

“Barbie,” which hits theaters on July 21, has social media buzzing with excitement, memes, and jokes — especially about the set, which reportedly used so much pink paint that it contributed to a global shortage.

But women feel bad about their bodies, and Barbie doesn’t help, a survey says.

The survey, carried out by data firm Harmony Healthcare IT, asked nearly 1,000 women what they thought of the toy ahead of the movie. Almost half said they have compared the way they look to a Barbie, especially in the waist and legs. In fact, 82% said that Barbie dolls give girls and women unrealistic body images, and 62% believe toys can encourage sexism.

These answers come at a time when many women already struggle with body-image issues, the report said. About 8 in 10 women reported dealing with a negative opinion of their body, and eating disorders are increasingly common. And 41% of Gen Z women said they have disordered eating habits, compared to 12% of Baby Boomers.

And the problem isn’t just Barbie, the report said. A majority of women reportedly believe that movies and shows don’t promote body positivity and diversity. An overwhelming 56% of respondents said this media negatively impacts their own body image.

But the report also shows hope on the horizon. 60% of the women surveyed believe that new Barbies are better at reflecting different bodies. In 2016, Mattel started selling Barbies with three new body types: tall, curvy, and petite. The Barbie Fashionistas line has also introduced diverse dolls, including dolls with prosthetic legs, hearing aids, Down syndrome, and more.

“While it may be hard to tell what leads to body image issues, remember you are beautiful,” the study said. “Feeling confident in your body often has to come from within.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.