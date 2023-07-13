3-Degree Guarantee
‘Jackpot!’ | Atlanta police find automatic weapons, marijuana in car search

Three men were arrested in Atlanta after police found automatic weapons and marijuana in their car.
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three men were arrested in Atlanta after police found automatic weapons and marijuana in their car.

On July 7, an Atlanta Police Department officer stopped a car at a BP gas station that allegedly smelled of marijuana. Body camera footage shows officers pulling four guns out of the car — two of which were equipped with switches, making them fully automatic weapons, the police statement said.

“Jackpot!” one of the officers exclaims in the video, which the department posted to Facebook.

Officers also found 3.75 grams of marijuana.

Police arrested Ta’vorris Williams, Darnell Ellison, and Jonathan Dolly, the three men in the vehicle. Williams had a previous warrant for false imprisonment and Dolly had a previous warrant for probation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

