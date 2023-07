LIST: Metro Atlanta, north Georgia back-to-school start dates

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The return back to the classroom for a new school year is quickly approaching.

When does my kid head back to school?

Schools across Metro Atlanta and north Georgia all head back at different times and dates.

Here is the full list of start dates for schools across Metro Atlanta, north Georgia:

Friday, July 28

Monday, July 31

Tuesday, August 1

Wednesday, August 2

Thursday, August 3

Friday, August 4

Monday, August 7

Tuesday, August 8

Wednesday, August 9

Thursday, August 10

Monday, August 14

