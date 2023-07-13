3-Degree Guarantee
Man accused of shooting Dawson resident wanted by police

Wanted: Tavoris "Demp" Calloway
Wanted: Tavoris "Demp" Calloway(Dawson Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dawson police are asking for your help finding a man accused of shooting another man near his apartment.

According to investigators, it happened on Sunday, July 9 at the Stanley Oxford Apartments. The suspect, Tavoris “Demp” Calloway, reportedly got into an argument with Hakeem Davis, who lives in the building. At some point during the dispute, DPD said Calloway allegedly shot Davis and ran away.

Davis was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, Calloway is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

If you have information on where he could be, you are urged to contact Dawson police at 229-995-4414 or the Terrell County Sheriff’s Department at 229-995-4488.

Calloway is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

