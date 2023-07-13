3-Degree Guarantee
Man killed in double shooting outside southwest Atlanta gas station

An argument outside of a gas station led to a man being shot and killed overnight in southwest Atlanta.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An argument outside of a gas station led to a man being shot and killed overnight in southwest Atlanta.

It happened at the Amoco station at 1974 Sylvan Road SW. Atlanta police say they were called there around 12:30 a.m. and found a man who had been shot and immediately tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

A woman was also shot and is being treated at an area hospital.

Police say a person of interest is in custody and is being interviewed by detectives.

“We do have a person in our custody, we’re trying to identify what their role was inside this incident,” Germain Dearlove, homicide commander for the Atlanta Police Department.

Dearlove says all of the individuals involved are between the ages of 35-40.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

