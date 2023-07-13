Mattie’s Call issued for missing Clayton County man

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 55-year-old man.

Scott Worthy was last seen on July 2 at his home on the 7900 block of Christian Court in Jonesboro.

Family members told investigators they heard his voice on July 8, but there has been no sign of him since.

Worthy is 5′8 and weighs about 300 pounds. Police said he owns a 2005 Toyota Camry with license plate ARK1117. He may be wearing a superhero shirt.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747 or call 911.

