Mattie’s Call issued for missing Clayton County man

Scott Worthy was last seen on July 2 at his home on the 7900 block of Christian Court in...
Scott Worthy was last seen on July 2 at his home on the 7900 block of Christian Court in Jonesboro. Family members told investigators they heard his voice on July 8, but there has been no sign of him since.(Clayton County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 55-year-old man.

Scott Worthy was last seen on July 2 at his home on the 7900 block of Christian Court in Jonesboro.

Family members told investigators they heard his voice on July 8, but there has been no sign of him since.

Worthy is 5′8 and weighs about 300 pounds. Police said he owns a 2005 Toyota Camry with license plate ARK1117. He may be wearing a superhero shirt.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747 or call 911.

