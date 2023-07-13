Mayor of Jonesboro claims council members are attempting to suppress voters

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor is concerned council members are attempting to suppress local voters in this upcoming November election.

Her concerns stem from a city council vote last week where Jonesboro city council members voted five to one to not have the county handle the election.

“Which leaves us to run our own election which is typically going to cost $24,000 and then we will have limited sites,” Mayor Donya Sartor said.

Mayor Sartor said not only is the move not in the city’s budget but it would also mean that if you wanted to vote for a city ordinance or a city candidate you could only do so during potentially limited polling hours at the Jonesboro City Center.

Mayor Sartor said this also means that if you wanted to vote in the county election you would have to go to a completely different polling location.

“It was really difficult, I’m an educator here in Clayton County, and the hours they had I believe were from eight a.m. to four-thirty p.m. I have to be at work at 7:45 a.m., I usually get off after 4:30 p.m. so to make it back to the city wasn’t possible and I was unable to vote until election day,” Jonesboro registered voter Asjah Miller said.

Miller and her elderly mother voted last year when the city had the same setup.

Miller said she thought all of the political issues and candidates would be on one ballot in one place but that wasn’t true.

“We thought we were finished and then we didn’t see the Mayor on the ballot and then they said oh you have to go to another building, so my mother had to wait in another line,” Miller said.

Mayor Sartor said, “Whenever you put obstacles in the way, whenever you decrease accessibility to voters it’s voter suppression.”

However, Jonesboro Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem, Tracey Messick, thinks it’s best to pay an extra $13,000 and to leave the county oversight and resources out of the election.

“No other municipality in this county, not one other single municipality allows the county to handle their elections. There’s a reason for that, the county has so much, such a vast amount to handle. I want to make sure that ours is right and I think we owe that to the people,” Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem, Tracey Messick said.

Documents show in 2016 Clayton County ran a successful election in Jonesboro and more than 1,000 registered voters showed up to vote.

