Metro Atlanta natives, NFL players to host Elite Youth Football Camp

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta natives and current NFL players Azeez Ojulari and his brother BJ are set to host the Elite Youth Football camp in metro Atlanta on Saturday.

Azeez, a current New York Giants linebacker, and BJ, a current Arizona Cardinals linebacker, went to high school in the Marietta area before they went to play college football at Georgia and LSU respectively.

The Elite Youth Football Camp is scheduled to be held at Northcutt Stadium from 9 a.m. to noon. Northcutt Stadium is located at 121 Winn St. in Marietta.

The camp will provide youth ages 7-12 years old with hands-on instruction, multiple skill stations and contests, and awards.

Azeez was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. BJ was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.