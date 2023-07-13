3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Metro Atlanta natives, NFL players to host Elite Youth Football Camp

Azeez and BJ Ojulari Elite Football Camp
Azeez and BJ Ojulari Elite Football Camp(Azeez & BJ Ojulari Elite Football Youth Camp)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta natives and current NFL players Azeez Ojulari and his brother BJ are set to host the Elite Youth Football camp in metro Atlanta on Saturday.

Azeez, a current New York Giants linebacker, and BJ, a current Arizona Cardinals linebacker, went to high school in the Marietta area before they went to play college football at Georgia and LSU respectively.

The Elite Youth Football Camp is scheduled to be held at Northcutt Stadium from 9 a.m. to noon. Northcutt Stadium is located at 121 Winn St. in Marietta.

The camp will provide youth ages 7-12 years old with hands-on instruction, multiple skill stations and contests, and awards.

Azeez was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. BJ was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Christopher Eubanks of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during...
Amazing run at Wimbledon for Atlanta native Chris Eubanks ends
All northbound lanes have reopened on I-75 in Cobb County after a dump truck crashed into an...
All lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb County after dump truck crashed into sign
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Latest News

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the conference's...
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey agrees to contract extension through 2028
Christopher Eubanks of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during...
Amazing run at Wimbledon for Atlanta native Chris Eubanks ends
FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches his former players runs football drills during...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy
Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper on the field before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers...
Freddie Freeman’s son reuniting with Blooper at MLB All-Star game is adorable!