Braves star Michael Harris II surprises patients at Atlanta children’s hospital

Michael Harris II surprised patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston on...
Michael Harris II surprised patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston on Wednesday.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston hosted a very special visitor on Wednesday.

Michael Harris II, the Atlanta Braves center fielder and 2022 National League Rookie of the Year, surprised patients and families at the pediatric hospital.

Harris II visited several floors to meet and greet patients and gave out autographed Braves merchandise. He even got to hang out with Reggie, one of the facility’s therapy dogs!

Michael Harris II visits with a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston therapy dog named...
Michael Harris II visits with a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston therapy dog named Reggie.(WANF)

Harris also visited Seacrest Studios, a broadcast center where the hospital’s young patients can learn and practice media production, a hospital statement said.

