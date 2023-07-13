Restaurant Report Card: Waffle House fails with 62; Alta Toro earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Fifth Street in Midtown Atlanta, the Waffle House near Georgia Tech’s campus failed a health inspection.

Atlanta News First dropped by the restaurant this week to ask about the violations.

Waffle House scored 62 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says ham, cheese and chili were stored at unsafe temperatures. Plus, two mold-like bags of lemons were stored in the cooler. And the report says there was heavy cockroach activity in the kitchen.

We went to the restaurant to ask management if the roaches were getting into food.

“No, no, none of those things,” Waffle House Executive Vice President Vecus Miller said.

Miller said they temporarily closed their doors for maintenance on a malfunctioning air conditioning unit. Plus, he said the pest problem and other violations have been resolved.

“There were some roaches that were observed by the inspector, and we had just gotten the restaurant sprayed the day before, so those roaches were actually dead roaches,” Miller said.

Meanwhile in Gwinnett County, Athens Grill on Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville improved on a reinspection with 100 points after failing a few weeks ago.

And Alta Toro on West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta earned a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they’ve received two perfect scores in a row. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award!

Alta Toro is a brand-new modern Latin restaurant in town. Vibrantly-colored artwork adorns the walls, and every night, you can watch a Flamenco dancer while enjoying one-of-a-kind dishes and top-shelf tequila. The menu features skirt steak, tartare de carne, flautas de tuna, pollo al horno, tostada de salmon and red snapper. Boy, that’s good!

