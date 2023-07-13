River Street Sweets celebrates 50 years by giving back

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First Meteorologist Cutter Martin scooped pralines at River Street Sweets The Battery Atlanta location Thursday evening.

River Streets Sweets is celebrating 50 years in business and more than three years at its The Battery Atlanta location. The celebration includes a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Savannah. A portion of all Praline sales made online between June 24th and July 24th at any River Street Sweets - Savannah Candy Kitchen location goes to Feed America; an organization working to fight hunger in America, including across Georgia. In-store donations are also accepted.

The group behind the celebration is excited to play an active part in working to fight hunger. In 2022, River Street Sweets funded more than 10,000 meals. Organizers plan to exceed that number this year.

Here is a list of all Georgia locations.

